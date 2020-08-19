Nancy A. Rezendes, A Celebration of Life Service for Nancy A. Rezendes of 116 Hortonville Rd, the beloved wife of the late Thomas D Rezendes will be held on August 20th at 1100 a.m. at St John of God Church, 1036 Brayton Ave, Somerset, MA 02726. Immediately following the service, a graveside burial prayer will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery in Swansea. Nancy, much loved by family and friends alike, left this earth on April 12, 2020. She continues to be sadly missed and lovingly remembered. Arrangements are under the direction of the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. To send condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.rogersfuneral.com
.