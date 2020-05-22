|
Nancy Ann (Smith) Sylvia 73 of Fall River, MA passed away on May 20, 2020. Born in New Bedford, she was the daughter of the late Elizabeth (Medeiros) and Ernest Smith. Prior to her retirement, she had worked as a Admissions Representative in the Education field. Nancy was a world traveler, having visited numerous countries in Europe, the Caribbean and most of the continental states in the US. She is survived by 2 sons John Sylvia (Wife Allison) of Fall River and Eric Sylvia (Wife Mary-Alice) of Fairhaven. In addition, she leaves her grandchildren Nicole Sylvia of Fall River, Matthew Sylvia of Fairhaven and Megan Sylvia of Fairhaven. Siblings are Susan Cordeiro (Husband Steven) of Wareham, Deborah Cordeiro (Husband Mark) of Rumford, ME, Ray Smith of New Bedford and Dan Smith (Wife Nancy) of Fairhaven. She also leaves several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Stephen Smith. Private Arrangements are with the A F Almeida & Son Funeral Home 1309 Globe St, Fall River, MA. www.almeida-pocasset.com for on line guest book. Donations if so desired may be made to the 309 Waverly Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452 in her memory.
Published in The Herald News on May 22, 2020