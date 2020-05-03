|
|
Nancy Woodward Bosworth , 85, passed away peacefully at Rhode Island Hospital on April 24, 2020. She was the loving wife of Kenneth O. Bosworth, with whom she shared 66 years of married life. The daughter of the late Alberta and Bradford Woodward, Nancy was born on June 23, 1934 in Cranston, RI. She graduated from East Providence High School, and worked for several years at the American Mathematical Society in Providence. In 1982, Nancy and Ken founded The Bosworth Company in East Providence RI. The Bosworths managed their company together for over 35 years. Nancy was a longtime member of the First Christian Congregational Church in Swansea and a member of the Martha Washington Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star in Warren, RI. Her service of many years as a trustee of the Joseph Case High School Scholarship Committee was very important to her. Nancy also enjoyed spending time in her garden, ballroom dancing, traveling, and playing bridge with her longstanding bridge club. She will be remembered as a kind, gracious, and intelligent woman who cherished the time she spent with her family and friends. She was a devoted wife and mother who cared deeply for her children and grandchildren. Nancy is survived by her husband and her children, Susan A. Bosworth and her husband Douglas L. Reilly of North Kingstown, RI and Diane B. Kitchin and her husband Steven H. Kitchin of Swansea, also grandchildren, Nathan Bosworth Reilly and Catherine Woodward Reilly, many beloved cousins and countless lifelong friends. Private arrangements have been entrusted to the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, Somerset. A celebration of Nancys life will take place at a later time. To leave a message for Nancys family, please visit www.hathawayfunerals.com In lieu of flowers, donations in Nancys memory may be made to the Joseph Case High School Scholarship Fund, PO Box 33, Swansea, MA 02777 or to the First Christian Congregational Church,1113 G.A.R Highway, Swansea, MA 02777 or at http://www.theoldwhitechurch.org.
Published in The Herald News on May 3, 2020