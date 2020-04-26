|
|
Nancy Carroll age 90, of Fall River, passed away on April 21, 2020 at Catholic Memorial Home in Fall River. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Charles V. Carroll and Winifred (Martin) Carroll. N ancy graduated from B.M.C Durfee High School in 1947 and from Framingham State College in 1951. She obtained her Masters Degree from Bridge Water State College. Nancy went on to become a nutritionist for the Fall River school systems for 40 years before her retirement in 1992. As a child Nancy had fond memories of summering on Block Island with her parents. She loved the beach, especially Briggs Beach which she had been visiting since 1947. She is survived by one nephew, Matthew Carroll and his wife Tracy of Kingston, NY and will be remembered fondly by many cousins. Nancy was also predeceased by her brothers; William A. and Charles V. Carroll and one nephew; Charles Carroll. Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, her funeral services will be private for the immediate family. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced. Nancys funeral arrangements are in the care of Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, Fall River. Donations in her honor may be made to, Catholic Charities Appeal, 344 Highland Ave., Fall River, MA 02720. To leave a note of condolence please visit www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 26, 2020