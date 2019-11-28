Home

Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St.Christophers Church
1554 Main Rd.
Tiverton, MA
View Map
Nancy Hakeem, 82, of Tiverton, RI, wife of Louis Hakeem,was born to eternal life surrounded by her family on November 26, 2019. A woman of great faith, she attended St. Christophers Parish, Tiverton, all of her lifetime. Nancy served in many areas of Faith Formation for over 40 years, ministering to hundreds of youth. She also held leadership roles in parish finances. She was an active associate of the Holy Union Sisters for many years. She was recognized by the Diocese as the Woman of the Year as well as the God and Country Award. She was a graduate of Sacred Heart Academy, the bookkeeper for 30 years for the Tiverton School Dept. and previously was employed by Ashwood Brothers, Fall River. Her smile and demeanor moved all who knew this special woman. Besides her husband of 60 years, she leaves a brother, Roland Neronha, numerous nieces, nephews and dear lifelong friends. She was the daughter of the late Joseph R. and Josephine C. (Sousa) Neronha. A visitation will be held Friday, 11/29/19 at Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So.Main St.Fall River. Her funeral will be held Saturday 11/30/19 at 9:00 A.M. from the funeral home with a Funeral Mass in St.Christophers Church, 1554 Main Rd. Tiverton at 10:00 A.M. Burial, Notre Dame Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Mother of Life Center, 400 Atwells Ave., Providence, RI 02909. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 28, 2019
