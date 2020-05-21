|
Nancy J. (Margarita) Santos, 74, of Fairhaven, died peacefully surrounded by her sons Sunday May 17th 2020. She was the former wife of Albert S. Santos. Born in Fall River, daughter of the late Silvano S. Margarita and Ann Florence (Sylvia) Margarita, she lived there most of her life. Nancy leaves behind 3 sons, Albert Santos and his former wife Doreen, of New Bedford, Jonathan Santos and his wife Carrie of Fall River, and George Santos and his wife Yady also of Fall River, 2 brothers, 5 sisters, and 12 grandchildren, and 2 great-grand children. Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, her services and burial will at a later date. Arrangements are by the Saunders-Dwyer Home for Funerals, 495 Park St., New Bedford. For online condolence book, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 21, 2020