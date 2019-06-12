|
Nancy J. (Thomas) Snow, 80, a resident of Tiverton, RI for most of her life, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 in the Crestwood Nursing Center, Warren, RI. She was the widow of Rev. Donald E. Snow. Born in Fall River, a daughter of the late Mary E. (Towers) Thomas, she worked as an administrative assistant for the Tiverton Housing Authority for many years. Nancy was a member of the North Tiverton Baptist Church, and had belonged to the Bliss Four Corners Church in Tiverton where her late husband was the pastor. She was also a former member of the Greater Tiverton Community Chorus. She is survived by a son, Edward D. Snow of Fall River, a daughter, Mary E. St. Ours of Tiverton, RI and eight grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11AM in the North Tiverton Baptist Church, 198 Main Road, Tiverton, RI 02878. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
Published in The Herald News on June 12, 2019