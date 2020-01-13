|
Nancy L. (Chagnon) Beauregard, 64, of Swansea, wife of George L. Beauregard, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020. She was employed by Charlton Memorial Hospital as a Certified Nursing Assistant. Besides her husband of 44 years, she leaves two daughters, Hope Beauregard-Barney (husband Brian) and Dawn Davis (husband Scott); a grandson, Xander Barney, two brothers, Paul Chagnon (wife Judith) and Scott Chagnon (wife Catherine); and nephews. She was the daughter of the late Raymond and Lorraine (St. Jean) Chagnon. Visitation will be held at the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River on Tuesday, January 14, from 4 p.m.. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday, January 15, from 9 a.m.. to 10 a.m. with a funeral service at 10 a.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 13, 2020