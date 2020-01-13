Home

Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Nancy L. Beauregard Obituary
Nancy L. (Chagnon) Beauregard, 64, of Swansea, wife of George L. Beauregard, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020. She was employed by Charlton Memorial Hospital as a Certified Nursing Assistant. Besides her husband of 44 years, she leaves two daughters, Hope Beauregard-Barney (husband Brian) and Dawn Davis (husband Scott); a grandson, Xander Barney, two brothers, Paul Chagnon (wife Judith) and Scott Chagnon (wife Catherine); and nephews. She was the daughter of the late Raymond and Lorraine (St. Jean) Chagnon. Visitation will be held at the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River on Tuesday, January 14, from 4 p.m.. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday, January 15, from 9 a.m.. to 10 a.m. with a funeral service at 10 a.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 13, 2020
