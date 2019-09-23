|
Nancy Marie Sbardella, age 60, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019 in Charlton Memorial Hospital. Born in Fall River, a daughter of the late Valeria (Bednarz) and Pasquale "Pat" Sbardella she was a longtime resident of the city. A graduate of B.M.C. Durfee High School, Class of 1977 she attended Business courses at Bristol Community College. A Federal Investigator, she was contract by the United States Navy for 25 years before her retirement. She was a former longtime member of the Sons of Italy in Fall River and will be remembered as a person who always showed concern for others and caring; always remembering to send a card for any occasion. She especially loved her late dog Cesar. In addition to her father, she is survived by her two brothers, Michael Sbardella and his wife Carla of Fall River and Jeffrey Sbardella and his wife Kathy of Norton; nieces, Alexis Sbardella, Kate Faria and her husband Andy; nephew, Nicholas Sbardella and his wife Taren; great-nieces, Samantha and Emma Faria and Braelyn and Charleigh Sbardella; and great-nephews, Thomas Faria, Matthew, Kasin and Blake Sbardella Her funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, 178 Winter St., Fall River. Visiting hours will be Tuesday from 4 | 7 p.m. Burial will private. Contributions in her honor may be made to Sons of Italy, #1035, c/o President Mario Lucciola, 54 Chavenson St., Fall River, MA 02723. For directions and tributes, www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 23, 2019