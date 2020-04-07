|
|
Nancy (Carreira) Ponte, 82, of Westport, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at St. Anne's Hospital. She was the wife of Charles E. Ponte, Jr. with whom she shared 62 years of marriage. Mrs. Ponte was born in Fall River, daughter of the late Antone and Mary (Rebello) Carreira and had been a longtime resident of Westport. Prior to her retirement, she had worked as a seamstress for various area Fall River mills. Along with her husband, survivors include her daughter: Carol Ponte of Tiverton; 5 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Thomas Carreira. Private arrangements are under the direction of the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport, MA 02790. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 7, 2020