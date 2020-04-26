|
|
Nancy Rezendes, age 81, formerly of Swansea, passed away on April 12, 2020 at Kimwell Nursing Home. She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas D. Rezendes. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of Joseph and Isabell (DeMello) Almeida. Nancy is survived by one sister, Patricia (Almeida) Stanfield of Walterboro, South Carolina; sister-in-law Mary (Soares) Almeida of Somerset; also survived and now deeply missed by fourteen nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews. Aunt Nancy brought laughter and fun with her ageless presence and sense of humor. Her genuine concern and generous heart always present whether she was near or far. This also made her an "aunt" to so many of her nieces and nephews friends. Everyone knew and loved "Aunt Nancy". In addition she also leaves behind many other family members and many dear friends to whom she brought joy, laughter, compassion and support. She dedicated her life as a caretaker to her parents, mother and father in law and of course the love of her life, "her Tommy". The only consolation for our loss is their reunion. Nancy was predeceased by her siblings Joseph Almeida, Jr., John Almeida and Mildred Kirby. In light of the Covid-19 Pandemic, a Remembrance Mass will be be held at a later date and time when we can all come together to celebrate Nancy's life in a manner that is fitting of our love for her. Arrangements are under the direction of the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. To send condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 26, 2020