Nassip JoeHabib, 94, of New Bedford, formerly of Westport, husband of the late Irene (Pacheco) Habib, passed away peacefully at Hathaway Manor Nursing Home on April 6, 2020 after a long illness. Born in Fall River, MA, he was a son of the late Abraham and Naffy (Azeez) Habib. Prior to his retirement, he worked for Sarama Lighting for many years. A WWII Army Veteran, he proudly and bravely served our Country. He loved traveling to New Hampshire to visit his brother John and his family. An avid sports fan, Joes favorite pastime was watching the Red Sox and the Patriots. He was a long-time parishioner of St. Anthony of the Desert Church and was very involved in many of its activities and often would be found cleaning and maintaining the church and property. He was also a member of the Lebanese American Society and the Lebanese American Veterans, Philip Sabra Post. But most importantly, Joe was a devoted husband, father, and uncle to many nieces, nephews and godchildren and very much enjoyed spending quality time with all of them. He leaves: his brother, Charles Habib and his wife, Mary, of Fall River; Goddaughter, Elaine Hebert of Fairhaven; and several nieces and nephews. He was also the father of the late Gary Joseph Habib and brother of the late John and Hasseeb Habib, Annie Habib, Martha Yousif, Hasseeba Fay Kalif, Agnes Viveiros, and Margaret Amaral. His Funeral arrangements, under the care of the Silva-Faria Funeral Homes, are private. www.silvafaria.com
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 12, 2020