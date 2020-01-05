Home

Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 672-3101
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
8:00 AM
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
9:00 AM
Espirito Santo Church
Natalia Costa Obituary
Natalia (Oliveira) Costa, age 84 passed away peacefully at home on January 3, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Joao Feijao DaCosta. Born in Remedios da Bretanha, So Miguel, Aores, she was the daughter of the late Manuel and Margarida (Cabral) Oliveira. Natalia is survived by her children Natalia Arruda (husband Luis) of FL, Joao Manuel Costa (wife Lucy) of Fall River, Dulce Mota of Westport, Nellie Costa of Somerset and Octavia Paugh (husband James) of KY; siblings Manuel Oliveira, Silvana Freitas, Teresa Rebelo, Jose Oliveira and Margarida Brito; 7 grandchildren Matthew, Allen, Joao Jr., Chelsea, Ryan, Kayla and Athena; 2 great-granchildren Zoey and Angel. As well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings Maria Arruda, Luis Oliveira, Beatriz Oliveira and Balbina Fernandes. Her funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home 1521 N. Main St. Fall River on Tuesday, January 7th here at 8 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial Espirito Santo Church at 9 A.M. Interment in Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling hours on Monday, January 6th from 4-7 P.M. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 5, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -