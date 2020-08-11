Natalia R. (Rebelo) Couto, 93, of Somerset , wife of the late John C. Couto, died on August 8, 2020 at home. Born in Rabo de Peixe, St. Michael, Azores and was a daughter of the late Basilio L and Maria C. (Travassos) Rebelo She was a Somerset resident for 56 years, a member of St. Patricks Church and homemaker for many years. She had also worked in the garment industry. She is survived by: 3 daughters, Maria Faria (husband Manuel), Candida DeSa (husband Carlos) and Clotilde Levesque (husband Claude) all of Somerset; 5 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren; 3 siblings Eugenio Rebelo of Somerset, and Agostinho and Jose Rebelo both of Canada. She was the sister of the later Maria Leite, Basilio and Carlos Rebelo. The family would like to thank Accent Care Hospice for the wonderful care and support. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10 AM in St. Patricks Church. Burial St. Patrick Cemetery Somerset. Visitation Tuesday in the SOMERSET Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 84 County St., Somerset from 5-7 with strict adherence to mask wearing and social distancing within the funeral home. Please be mindful and patient as you may have to wait outside or in your vehicle while others pay their respects. Family members are always grateful for relatives and friends wishing to make in-person expressions of kindness and support. If you are unable to do so, because of this pandemic or any other reason, all are urged to express their sympathy online or by mail. To ensure that said condolences reach the family, please always make sure that submissions online are made directly through the funeral homes website (www.silvafaria.com
) and not through a third party. Thank you!