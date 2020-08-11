1/
Natalia R. Couto
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Natalia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Natalia R. (Rebelo) Couto, 93, of Somerset , wife of the late John C. Couto, died on August 8, 2020 at home. Born in Rabo de Peixe, St. Michael, Azores and was a daughter of the late Basilio L and Maria C. (Travassos) Rebelo She was a Somerset resident for 56 years, a member of St. Patricks Church and homemaker for many years. She had also worked in the garment industry. She is survived by: 3 daughters, Maria Faria (husband Manuel), Candida DeSa (husband Carlos) and Clotilde Levesque (husband Claude) all of Somerset; 5 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren; 3 siblings Eugenio Rebelo of Somerset, and Agostinho and Jose Rebelo both of Canada. She was the sister of the later Maria Leite, Basilio and Carlos Rebelo. The family would like to thank Accent Care Hospice for the wonderful care and support. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10 AM in St. Patricks Church. Burial St. Patrick Cemetery Somerset. Visitation Tuesday in the SOMERSET Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 84 County St., Somerset from 5-7 with strict adherence to mask wearing and social distancing within the funeral home. Please be mindful and patient as you may have to wait outside or in your vehicle while others pay their respects. Family members are always grateful for relatives and friends wishing to make in-person expressions of kindness and support. If you are unable to do so, because of this pandemic or any other reason, all are urged to express their sympathy online or by mail. To ensure that said condolences reach the family, please always make sure that submissions online are made directly through the funeral homes website (www.silvafaria.com) and not through a third party. Thank you!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Silva-Faria Funeral Homes
84 County St
Somerset, MA 02726
(508) 672-5672
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Silva-Faria Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved