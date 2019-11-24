Home

Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 672-3101
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
SS. Margaret & Mary Chapel at the Catholic Memorial Home Church
Natalie B. Silva Obituary
Natalie B. Silva, age 94, passed away peacefully on November 21, 2019 at Catholic Memorial Home. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward P. Silva and the widow of her first husband Daniel F. Monis. B orn in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Francisco and Diamentina (Arruda) Viveiros. Natalie's chosen profession as an ER nurse allowed her to utilize her innate compassion to help others. She was a very caring and giving person who was loved by all. Natalie enjoyed working, traveling and reading. Natalie is survived by her children Natalie E. Monis of Somerset, Leonard E. Silva (wife Sharon) of Somerset, Cynthia Silva-Higham (husband Bill) of Marthas Vineyard and Stephen R. Silva of Fall River; 5 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Her funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. 1521 N. Main St., Fall River Tuesday, November 26, with extended calling hours from 9:30 -10:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial in SS. Margaret & Mary Chapel at the Catholic Memorial Home Church at 11:00 a.m. Interment in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Fall River. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Natalie's memory to the , PO Box 96011, Washington D.C. 20090-6011. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 24, 2019
