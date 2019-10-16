The Herald News Obituaries
Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
730 Bedford St.
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 673-5821
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
730 Bedford St.
Fall River, MA 02720
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
Natalie Santos Obituary
Natalie Santos,84, passed away in Providence on Monday. Born in Fall River, daughter of the late Francisco and Evaline (Pacheco Jacob) Santos. She worked at the former Louis Hand, and was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church. She leaves several cousins and her God child, Judy Peters. She was the sister of the late Evelyn Martin, Ida Santos, Olivia Santos and Frankie Santos. Funeral Friday at 10 am from Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St, with Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church at 11am. Interment St. Patricks Cemetery. Calling hours Thursday 5-7. www.silvafaria.com
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 16, 2019
