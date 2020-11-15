1/1
Natalie Souza
1921 - 2020
Natalie (Medeiros) Souza, passed away peacefully on November 13, 2020, at the Catholic Memorial Home. Natalie was the beloved wife of the late Antone Souza to whom she was married for 63 years until his passing in 2009. She was born in Arrifes, Sao Miguel, Acores, on December 14, 1921, the daughter of the late Antonio and Maria (Massa Flor) Medeiros. Natalie was employed as a trimmer at the former Anderson Little Company in Fall River for 27 years, retiring in 1983, and was a long-time member of the ALGWU. She was an active member of St. Michael Parish for 89 years, since arriving from the Azores at the age of nine. Natalie was a faithful member of the Holy Rosary Society of the parish. Although petite in stature, Natalie was a strong woman of great faith and love and devoted her life to her family and her Catholic faith. She was a shining example of what a great wife, mother and grandmother should be. She will be dearly missed by all who were fortunate enough to have been touched by her life. Natalies family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all of the staff of the Catholic Memorial Home who cared for Natalie with gentleness and love during her last two years. She is survived by two daughters: Patricia Pochon of Fall River and Deborah Desmarais (husband Leo) of Swansea, as well as four grandchildren: Sarah Talbot of Colorado, Joshua Pochon of New Bedford and Caroline Hatch of Connecticut, and Natalie Talbot of New Hampshire. She also leaves two great grandchildren, Hunter and Abriella Hatch, along with many nieces and nephews. Natalie was predeceased by her beloved daughter Mary Natalie Talbot. She was the sister to the late Humberto Cardinal Medeiros, Leonel Medeiros and Manuel Medeiros. Her funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. 1521 N. Main St., Fall River on Tuesday, Nov. 17th with extended calling hours from 9:30-10:30 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Michaels Church at 11:00 A.M. Interment in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. We ask for your patience as you may need to wait to come in to pay your respects. To send the family Expressions of Sympathy, please go to www.rogersfuneral.com.

Published in The Herald News on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:30 AM
St. Michaels Church
NOV
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Michaels Church
Funeral services provided by
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 672-3101
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 14, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person.
Carol Silvia
Friend
November 14, 2020
The FTD Simply Serene Floor Basket
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Carol Silvia
