Hathaway Community Home for Funerals
900 Buffinton St
Somerset, MA 02726
(508) 672-3572
Neal P. Starrett, 62, a longtime resident of Tiverton, RI passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019, in the Charlton Memorial Hospital. He was a field technician for Raytheon for a number of years before his retirement. Born in Fall River, a son of the late Rodney Starrett and the late Blanche (LaCroix) Starrett. Neal was an avid player of acoustic and bass guitar, a period movie buff, and he loved camping, and spending time with his family. He had also worked as a caregiver in area group homes for the disabled; and he built and repaired many computers for himself and for friends over the years. He is survived by two daughters, Jocelyn Starrett of Riverside, RI and Melissa Starrett and her fianc Nick of Fall River; a son, Jesse Norwood of Fall River; two brothers, Jeffrey Starrett and his wife Susan, and Keith Starrett and his companion Robin McCauley all of Swansea; two sisters, Cynthia Thibault and her husband Roger of Somerset, and Lynn Fazekas of Seekonk; grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by a sister Robin Starrett. Memorial visiting hours will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019, from 6-8 PM, in the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton St., Somerset. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Other arrangements held privately.
Published in The Herald News on May 21, 2019
