Nicholas Iannuzzi, 92, a longtime resident of Somerset, passed away peacefully at home, Wednesday, January 29, 2020. He was the husband of Dolores D. (Todini) Iannuzzi. Born in Casalduni, Italy, a son of the late Luigi Iannuzzi and the late Carmella (Frangiosa) Iannuzzi, he emigrated to the US in 1940, completed his high school education in Connecticut and enlisted in the United State Navy during WWII. He was a graduate of the University of Connecticut in Physical Therapy and worked 10 years at the Yale New Haven Hospital. He then came to work for the former Hussey Hospital and Highland Heights Rehabilitation Center in Fall River (now know as Cardinal Medeiros Towers). In 1965 he reenlisted in the Navy, serving as a corpsman with a Seabees battalion in Vietnam. Nicholas was a man of many talents and interests. He traveled extensively. Had an artists eye for sketch work and painting. He volunteered many hours cataloguing items for the Somerset Historical Society, and became a Big Brother. He was a Rotarian for over 40 years in Fall River and then in Taunton, receiving the organizations highest honor being named as a Paul Harris Fellow for his philanthropic work. He was a member of the Sons of Italy, and an avid Bocce and horse-shoe enthusiast. Besides his wife his is survived by two sons, Louis Iannuzzi of Staton Island, NY and Christopher Iannuzzi of Smithfield, RI; two daughters, Susan Beesley and Catherine DeCosta both of CT; a brother, Pasquale Iannuzzi of CT; 12 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. His funeral will be held Monday, February 3, 2020 at 11AM from the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton St., Somerset, MA, with a Mass of Christian Burial at Noon in St. Patricks Church, South St., Somerset. Burial will follow in St. Patricks Cemetery, Somerset. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling hours Sunday 3-6 PM. For facility directions or to leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Accentcare Hospice, 30 Perwal St., Westwood, MA 02090.
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 1, 2020