Ninel (Verbitsky) Yufit, 87, of Barrington, RI passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of the late Pavel Yufit. Ninel was born on Kharkiv, Ukraine the daughter of the late Vladimir and Fenia (Sirkin) Verbitsky. Mrs. Yufit worked as a pediatrician in the Ukraine for many years. Survivors are a daughter: Inna Zak and her husband Dr. Eugene of Barrington; a son: Dr. Vladimir Yufit and his wife Tatyna of Barrington; four grandchildren: Vicki Fulop, Pavel Yufit, Michael and Daniel Zak; two great granddaughters: Sophia and Laila. She was the sister of the late Leonid Verbitsky. A Funeral Service for Mrs. Yufit will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11am in the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson Street, Fall River. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial will be private at the request of the family. To light a memorial candle, sign guest book, facility directions go to www.hathaway funerals.com or call 508 673-0781. Memorial donations in her memory can be made to the New England, 2000 Commonwealth Avenue, Suite 205, Newton, MA 02466 [email protected] Published in The Herald News on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary