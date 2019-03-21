The Herald News Obituaries
Hathaway Funeral Home
1813 Robeson St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 673-0781
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Hathaway Funeral Home
1813 Robeson St
Fall River, MA 02720
View Map
Ninel (Verbitsky) Yufit, 87, of Barrington, RI passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of the late Pavel Yufit. Ninel was born on Kharkiv, Ukraine the daughter of the late Vladimir and Fenia (Sirkin) Verbitsky. Mrs. Yufit worked as a pediatrician in the Ukraine for many years. Survivors are a daughter: Inna Zak and her husband Dr. Eugene of Barrington; a son: Dr. Vladimir Yufit and his wife Tatyna of Barrington; four grandchildren: Vicki Fulop, Pavel Yufit, Michael and Daniel Zak; two great granddaughters: Sophia and Laila. She was the sister of the late Leonid Verbitsky. A Funeral Service for Mrs. Yufit will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11am in the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson Street, Fall River. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial will be private at the request of the family. To light a memorial candle, sign guest book, facility directions go to www.hathaway funerals.com or call 508 673-0781. Memorial donations in her memory can be made to the New England, 2000 Commonwealth Avenue, Suite 205, Newton, MA 02466 [email protected]
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 21, 2019
