Nino Dante, January 25, 2020: A well known Italian Tenor went to Heaven. Born in Brooklyn, in the family home, Nino Dante, 86 years old, passed in his sleep, holding his husband's hand, Dr. Donald A. Kadlec. Together for 57 years, they led an exciting and eventful life together. A sorrow so deep it hurts to the soul at his loss. Nino was well known for his charity work with the churches in Brooklyn, acting in the Passion Plays; and NYC he sang at most popular 'street festivals', but is best known for his records in Italian, and his recitals in Carnegie Hall, and the Brooklyn Academy of Music. Known to bring the audience alive with the 'hip' songs; he also knew all the well-known ballads in Italian. He lived in Brooklyn, California, Nevada, Arizona, and finally in Massachusetts; where his life ended. Everyone who knew him, or met him, loved him. His magnetic personality made him the center of attraction wherever he was. A true STAR has passed. His sweet voice never to be heard again; but he will not be forgotten. He leaves behind one sister, Angie, a close niece, Josephine who graciously takes care of his sister; and many other nieces and nephews. His starring role will be to all the heavenly bodies, but especially to our Lord forever. A Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday February 12 at 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Cathedral. Burial to follow at MA National Cemetery, Bourne. Online guest book at Auclair FuneralHome.com.
