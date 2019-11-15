Home

Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
8:00 AM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Mary's Cathedral
Norbert "Buddy" "Stu" Robidoux, Jr., 83, of Fall River, husband of Leona (Joseph) Robidoux, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019. A US Army Veteran, he worked at United Merchants for 24 years and worked at the Water Dept. Reservation Resource for 20 years. He was a member of AMVETS Post 60 and a Quarter Master for 30 years. An avid championship pool player, he loved the Red Sox, Patriots, puzzles, animals and leaves his faithful dog, Diamond. Besides his wife of 61 years, he leaves three children, Michael Robidoux of Ohio, Carol Brickel (husband Don) of Neptune Beach, FL, and Jeffrey Robidoux (wife Ivy) of Oxnard, CA; three grandchildren, Jonathan Brickel, Iris Robidoux and Jeffrey Robidoux, Jr.; four siblings, Doris Sakell of Fall River, Janice Richard (companion Gary Millan) of Lakeville, Linda Bourgeois (husband Robert) of Fuquay-Varina, NC and Nancy DuPonte (husband Robert) of Tiverton and many nieces and nephews. He was the son of the late Norbert Robidoux, Sr. and Lauretta (Levesque) Flynn. His funeral will be held Saturday at 8:00 AM from the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River with a Funeral Mass at St. Mary's Cathedral at 9:00 AM. Burial, Notre Dame Cemetery. A visitation will be held Friday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Humane Society of the U.S., 1255 23rd St., NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 15, 2019
