|
|
Noreen F. Aguiar, 86, a resident of Westport for many years, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in the Country Gardens Nursing Center, Swansea after a long illness. She was the wife for 71 years of Joseph P. Aguiar; and a daughter of the late Edmond Michaels and Margaret (Gordon) Michaels. She is survived by three children, Randy Aguiar of Somerset, Gail Aguiar of Swansea, and Cynthia Bolduc and her husband Edward of Westport: a sister, Colleen Texeira of Fall River; four grandchildren, Jeffrey Aguiar, Jr., Jason Aguiar, Ted Bolduc and Matthew Bolduc; also two great grandchildren, Raiden Aguiar and Kennedy Aguiar. She was also preceded in death by her son Jeffrey Aguiar. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services will be held privately with the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, Somerset, MA. To leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the at .
Published in The Herald News on May 8, 2020