The Herald News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hathaway Community Home for Funerals
900 Buffinton St
Somerset, MA 02726
(508) 672-3572
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Hathaway Community Home for Funerals
Resources
More Obituaries for Noreen Aguiar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Noreen F. Aguiar

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Noreen F. Aguiar Obituary
Noreen F. Aguiar, 86, a resident of Westport for many years, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in the Country Gardens Nursing Center, Swansea after a long illness. She was the wife for 71 years of Joseph P. Aguiar; and a daughter of the late Edmond Michaels and Margaret (Gordon) Michaels. She is survived by three children, Randy Aguiar of Somerset, Gail Aguiar of Swansea, and Cynthia Bolduc and her husband Edward of Westport: a sister, Colleen Texeira of Fall River; four grandchildren, Jeffrey Aguiar, Jr., Jason Aguiar, Ted Bolduc and Matthew Bolduc; also two great grandchildren, Raiden Aguiar and Kennedy Aguiar. She was also preceded in death by her son Jeffrey Aguiar. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services will be held privately with the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, Somerset, MA. To leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the at .
Published in The Herald News on May 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Noreen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hathaway Community Home for Funerals
Download Now