Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
McGovern's Restaurant
Noreen G. Dion Obituary
Noreen G. (Boler) Dion, 73, of Somerset Ridge Center, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020. A graduate of Bristol Community College and Bridgewater State College, she was employed for the Fall River Public School system for over 30 years and worked in the Family Service Assn. Guardianship Program. She loved her grandchildren and helping others. She leaves two children, David Barnes of Fall River and Shelley Ducharme (husband Gary) of Seekonk; two others, whom she considered children, Stephanie Perry of Fall River and John Perry, Jr. of Westport; three grandchildren, Kyle Ducharme, Collin Boissonneault and Danielle Caron; two brothers, George Leonard Boler (late wife Evelyn) of Attleboro and Warren Boler (wife Rita) of Fall River; many nieces and nephews; her former husband, Paul Dion of Fall River; and loyal and faithful friends, Ann Massa and Leslie Chretien. She was the daughter of the late George and Gloria (Galvin) Boler. The family would like to thank the staff at the Somerset Ridge Center for their compassionate and exceptional care. A celebration of life will be held at McGovern's Restaurant, Saturday, Janaury 18th, 2020 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a . Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 8, 2020
