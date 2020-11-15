Norine A. (Falvey) Jean, 82, a life long resident of Fall River, passed away at home after a brief illness. She was the wife for 62 years of Edmond J. Jean. Born in Fall River, a daughter of the late John W. Falvey, Sr. and the late Helen V. (Blankschen) Falvey, she was a graduate of B.M.C. Durfee High School and worked as a CNA for more than 20 years. Norine was an active communicant of the former Immaculate Conception and St. Bernadettes Churches, where she had served as the president of the Womens Guild. She was a Marian Medal recipient. Norine was a very devoted wife, mother and friend. She demonstrated her love for her husband Edmond through her daily visits after he transitioned to a nursing home. Her positive attitude and energetic personality brought joy to all who knew her. Besides her husband she is survived by a son, Edmond R. Jean and his wife Debora of Fall River; two daughters, Pamela Proulx and her husband David, and Helen Moser and her husband Jeffrey all of Fall River; a brother, John W. Falvey, Jr. of Florida; a sister Barbara Whipp of RI; several grand children and great grand children, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by two siblings, Brian Falvey and Maura Furtado. Due to Covid concerns and restrictions, services will be held privately with the Hathaway Home for Funerals, Fall River, MA. To leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals.com
.