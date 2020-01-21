|
Norma Rizy, 93, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Born and raised in Connecticut, she leaves a sister, Margaret 'Sally' Middleton and nieces and nephews. A graduate of Boston University, Norma had been employed by Joseph Case Junior High School as a physical education teacher and at Joseph Case High School as a guidance counselor. A renowned coach from 1952 to 1972 for volleyball, girls basketball, softball, track and field, cheerleading, Norma formed the Narry Girls Basketball League. Swanseas Case Junior High School gym was named after her in 2015. She guided the Lady Cardinals to nine championships - four in basketball, three in volleyball, and two in track and field from 1952-1974. Coach Rizy had over 400 victories in sports and was inducted into the Case High Athletic Hall of Fame in 2007. Norma enjoyed camping, knitting, golfing, traveling and summering on Cape Cod. A visitation will be held Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So.Main St.Fall River from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. with a service at 11:00 A.M. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Case High School Scholarship Fund. Online guest book at Auclair FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 21, 2020