Norman A. Jolivet passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 in the arms of his wife Marilyn Lynn (Cotter) Jolivet and loving family at home in Safety Harbor, Florida. Norman was a resident of Safety Harbor and Little Compton, Rhode Island. In his early life, he was an altar boy at St. John of God Church for more than ten years. He often told stories of being called out of school a few mornings a week to serve mass with Father Furtado. He was a graduate of Somerset High School, where he was captain of his baseball team and named the best dressed and neatest person in the graduating class. Norman was the Founder and President of Nikol Foods Inc., a specialty food distributing company headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island which served the greater Massachusetts and Rhode Island region. Norman was a former member of the Fall River Grocers Association where he served as President for many years. He was also a Board Member and elected State Director of the Massachusetts Grocers Association where he represented the Southeastern Massachusetts area. In addition, he worked for more than twenty years at the Taunton Dog Track. He was an avid fan of horse racing, the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox. Besides his wife of forty-two years, Lynn, he leaves one son Paul Jolivet and his wife Kellie of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, and his son Mathew Jolivet of Warwick, Rhode Island who Norman also considered his son and best friend. Three daughters; Barbara Messier of Swansea, Michelle Higgins and her husband Kevin of Safety Harbor, FL and their children Liam and Finley Higgins who were adored by their Grampy. Also, LeaAnn Pilotte and her husband Claude of North Carolina and their sons Zachary Pilotte of Wareham and Nils Pilotte and his wife Allison of Feeding Hills, Massachusetts. Norman also leaves two nieces, Kerri Cotter Kern and her husband Steve of Swansea, Massachusetts and Christine Cotter Organ and her husband Dr. Scott Organ of Avon, Connecticut. Two nephews; Joseph Carvalho of Fall River and Jon Cotter and his wife Dale of Burriville, Rhode Island. He was also the father of the late Mark Jolivet and brother-in-law of Frank L. Cotter. Norman was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was a beacon of light and love to all who knew him. He will be missed beyond words. Calling hours will be Friday November 22nd from 4pm-7pm at the Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Rose E. Sullivan, 866 County Street Somerset, Massachusetts. A funeral mass will be held at 10am Saturday November 23rd at St. John of God Church, 996 Brayton Avenue, Somerset, Massachusetts. Donations in Normans honor can be made to Suncoast Hospice Foundation, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, Florida 33760. For tributes and directions, www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 21, 2019