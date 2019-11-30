|
Norman C. Oliveira, 70, of Fall River passed away at his home surrounded by family on November 26, 2019. Born in St. Michael, Azores, he was a son of the late Jose C. and Maria Adelaide (Ferreira) Oliveira. He was the husband of Fatima (Fontes) Oliveira, to whom he was married for 47 years. Mr. Oliveira worked as a machine operator in the construction industry for MPF. He was a member of Fall River Sports Club and the Santo Christo Club. His hobbies included playing cards and watching football; he was an avid New England Patriots and Benfica fan. He enjoyed spending time with his family and will be remembered by them as a big prankster Norman is survived by his daughters: Sandy Oliveira, Joanne Raposo (husband Thomas)and Melissa Oliveira (husband Kenny) all of Fall River, his grandchildren: Jada-Lee, Kennedi, and Londyn, his brother: Antero C. Oliveira of Fall River, his sister: Lourdes Machado of Taunton, and several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Manuel Oliveira. Calling hours to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Monday at from 5 | 8 PM at the OLIVEIRA FUNERAL HOME, 215 Columbia St., Fall River, MA. Private Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Oliveiras name can be made to , Donation Processing , P.O. Box 5014 Hagers- town, MD 21741 www.OliveiraFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 30, 2019