Norman F. Bessette, age 78 of Somerset and New Port Richey, FL, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Norman was the beloved husband of Gloria (Raposa) Bessette and the son of the late Lawrence J. and Helen (Holewiak) Bessette. Prior to retiring, Norman worked as an Engineer for Bird Machine Co. and was a US Navy Veteran having served during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Norman served as a Lector and Eucharistic Minister at St. Thomas More Church and was a recipient of the Marion Medal. He was also the Treasurer of the Holy Ghost and Liberal Club, a member of the Progressive Fishing Club, and the Tin Can Sailors. In addition to his wife, Norman is survived by his son, Norman Bessette II (wife Lindsey) of Assonet, MA and his daughter, Kristine Tremblay (husband Jim) of Berkley, MA. His four loving grandchildren, Justin & Amanda Bessette, and Erin & Alison Tremblay, and several nieces & nephews. Norman's funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home on Thursday, July 2, 2020 with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Thomas More Church at 12:00 P.M. Interment in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Somerset. Calling hours on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 5-7 P.M. To send the family Expressions of Sympathy, kindly go to www.rogersfuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 30, 2020.