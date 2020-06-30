Norman F. Bessette
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norman F. Bessette, age 78 of Somerset and New Port Richey, FL, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Norman was the beloved husband of Gloria (Raposa) Bessette and the son of the late Lawrence J. and Helen (Holewiak) Bessette. Prior to retiring, Norman worked as an Engineer for Bird Machine Co. and was a US Navy Veteran having served during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Norman served as a Lector and Eucharistic Minister at St. Thomas More Church and was a recipient of the Marion Medal. He was also the Treasurer of the Holy Ghost and Liberal Club, a member of the Progressive Fishing Club, and the Tin Can Sailors. In addition to his wife, Norman is survived by his son, Norman Bessette II (wife Lindsey) of Assonet, MA and his daughter, Kristine Tremblay (husband Jim) of Berkley, MA. His four loving grandchildren, Justin & Amanda Bessette, and Erin & Alison Tremblay, and several nieces & nephews. Norman's funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home on Thursday, July 2, 2020 with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Thomas More Church at 12:00 P.M. Interment in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Somerset. Calling hours on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 5-7 P.M. To send the family Expressions of Sympathy, kindly go to www.rogersfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 672-3101
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved