Norman R. Vital
Norman R. Vital, age 86 a resident of Westport, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Charlton Memorial after a brief illness. He was the beloved husband of Patricia (Farias) Vital and the son of the late Joseph R. and Maria (Medeiros) Vital. Norman was a US Army Veteran, and started his working life with his Father selling chickens, fruit, and produce. From there, he worked for Stella-Ann Frocks as a Presser for 32 years. He finally retired from Raytheon. After retiring, Norman founded Vital Wood Products with his two sons in 1993. He enjoyed wintering in North Fort Myers, FL with his wife. In addition to his Wife of Westport, Norman is survived by his two Sons: Scott Vital (wife Karen) of Dartmouth and Kevin Vital (wife Gail) of Swansea; Daughter in law: Samantha Vital of S. Carolina; nine Grandchildren: Joshua, Kyra, Morissa, Jenna, Olivia, Patryce, Emma, Gavin, and Leah; two Great Grandchildren: Joshua Jr. and Trinity; several Nieces & Nephews. Norman was also predeceased by his two Children: Frank Vital and Patty Ann Vital. He was the brother of the late: Deolinda Dolly Perry, Irene De Mello, Mildred Manchester, Marcelina "Nancy" Raposa, & Joseph R. Vital Jr. At Normans request, all of his funeral arrangements were private and under the direction of the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, 1521 N. Main St. Fall River. To send the family Expressions of Sympathy, please go to www.rogers funeral.com.

Published in The Herald News on Jul. 10, 2020.
