Normand A. Charest, 76, of Dartmouth passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, March 26, 2020. He was the husband of the late Paulette A. (Babin) Charest. Born in Fall River, son of the late Wilfred N. and Jeanne (Gagne) Charest, he had lived in Dartmouth for over 50 years. A veteran of the Vietnam War, he served his country in the United States Army. Prior to retirement, he was general manager at Vic's Car Wash in Fall River. He was a Communicant of St. George Church, Westport where he served as a Eucharistic Minister and Altar Server. Mr. Charest was a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society and volunteered for the St. Bernadette Food Pantry. He was considered a 'Jack of All Trades' and he loved working in his yard. He was also an avid New England Patriots fan. Survivors include a son: Daniel R. Charest of Fall River; 3 daughters: Annette M. Lavigne of Dartmouth, Christine A. Stewart of AL and Nancy L. St. Gelais and her husband Ronald of Fall River; a brother: Richard Charest of Fall River; 3 sisters: Pauline Harrington of Sandwich, Maureen Labine of Tyngsboro and Janet Hadziewich of Rochester; 5 grandchildren: Jacob, Alex, Cheyenne, Audrey and Chelsie; 3 great grandchildren: Meghan, Aryana and Skyla Alice; and several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date, please check the funeral home website for this future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: , PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, ON 73123. Arrangements are under the direction of the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport. To sign the on-line guest book, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 29, 2020