|
|
Normand A. Gingras, 92, formerly of Devon Way, Tiverton, died Saturday, January 11, 2020. An organist and graduate of Boston University School of Music, he studied under Jean Langlais at LEcole Normale de Musique de Paris and was a member of the American Guild of Organists. He was organist and choir director at St. Anne Church for 54 years, taught music and French at St. Anne School for 39 years, and operated the Normand A. Gingras Piano Studio for 25 years. Normand was an Air Force Veteran of the Korean War. He was the brother of the late Lorraine Bernard and Leslie A. Gingras and the son of the late Wilfred and Alice (Parker) Gingras. As a teacher, Normand went above and beyond mere musical instruction. His students meant everything to him. He was a mentor, a friend, and an inspiration. He will never be forgotten. His funeral will be held Tuesday, January 21, at 9:00 A.M. from the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River, with a Funeral Mass at Saint Mary's Cathedral, Spring St. at 10: 00 A.M. Burial, Notre Dame Cemetery. Visitation, Monday, January 20 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Guild of Organists, 475 Riverside Dr. Ste.1260, New York, NY 10115. Online guest book at Auclair FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 17, 2020