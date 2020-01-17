Home

POWERED BY

Services
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
9:00 AM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Mary's Cathedral
Spring St
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Normand Gingras
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Normand A. Gingras

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Normand A. Gingras Obituary
Normand A. Gingras, 92, formerly of Devon Way, Tiverton, died Saturday, January 11, 2020. An organist and graduate of Boston University School of Music, he studied under Jean Langlais at LEcole Normale de Musique de Paris and was a member of the American Guild of Organists. He was organist and choir director at St. Anne Church for 54 years, taught music and French at St. Anne School for 39 years, and operated the Normand A. Gingras Piano Studio for 25 years. Normand was an Air Force Veteran of the Korean War. He was the brother of the late Lorraine Bernard and Leslie A. Gingras and the son of the late Wilfred and Alice (Parker) Gingras. As a teacher, Normand went above and beyond mere musical instruction. His students meant everything to him. He was a mentor, a friend, and an inspiration. He will never be forgotten. His funeral will be held Tuesday, January 21, at 9:00 A.M. from the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River, with a Funeral Mass at Saint Mary's Cathedral, Spring St. at 10: 00 A.M. Burial, Notre Dame Cemetery. Visitation, Monday, January 20 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Guild of Organists, 475 Riverside Dr. Ste.1260, New York, NY 10115. Online guest book at Auclair FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Normand's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -