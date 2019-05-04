Normand Caron, 97, for many years of Swansom Road, Swansea, passed away peacefully at Southpointe Skilled Care in Fall River on Thursday, May 2, 2019. He was the husband of the late Lucille (Lafleur) Caron. Born in Somerset, a son of the late Joseph Caron and the late Eleanor (Cote) Caron, he moved just across the line to Swansea, over 60 years ago. He was best known as a sales clerk for Somerset Liquors where he worked for more than 42 years. Before this, he worked at the former Mount Hope Finishing Co., in Dighton; and for a time he operated the Somerset Special Bleach Co., from his home in Somerset. Normand attended the former Thibodeaus Business School and was an active communicant of St. Louis de France Church in Swansea. He was also an avid Red Sox fan, played guitar and piano, and loved playing cards. He is survived by his son, Gerald R. Caron of Swansea, and nieces and nephews. His funeral will be held Monday at 9 AM from the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton St., Somerset; with a 10 AM funeral mass in St. Louis de France Church, Buffinton St., Swansea. Burial will follow at the Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling hours Sunday, May 5 from 2-5 PM. For facility directions or to leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals.com. Published in The Herald News on May 4, 2019