Normand E. Ouellette, 88 a West- port resident for the last 50 years, passed away, Saturday, April 6, 2019, in the Clifton Rehabilitative Nursing Center, Somerset. He was the husband of Lynette M. (Landry) Ouellette. He was born in Fall River and graduated from Msgr. Prevost High School and conti- nued his studies at St. Francis Xavier Junior College in Biddeford, Maine. He went on to work as a Records Liaison Officer responsible for many cities and towns in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. In retirement he also worked for the Hathaway Family Funeral Homes. Norm was exceptionally community minded and an energetic promoter of the Franco-American culture and community at the local, state, national and international levels. He was president of the New Bedford Richelieu Club; a former board member of Catholic Financial Life, and was recently serving as president of Westport Chapter 441; a board member of the Prevost High School Alumni; a co-chair of the St. George Church 75th Anniversary committee; a past member of the St. George Parish Finance Committee; a former governor of the International Richelieu Club; a neighborhood commissioner of the Boy Scouts of America; a past president of the N.E. Fraternal Alliance; president of the League of Franco-Americans of New Bedford; a co-founder of the Massachusetts Lafayette Society; and instrumental in the passage of legislation that gave rise to the American and Canadian French Cultural Commission of MA. He was also the recipient of numerous awards and honors including; Personality of the Year for Catholic Financial Life; Honorary Marshal of the Westport 4th of July Parade; Honorary Fireman of Westport; a recipient off the Horace Viau Award of the Richelieu International Club; Officer Les Palmes Acadamiques from the French Republic and Ministry of National Education; Personality of the Year for the Prevost Alumni Association; and a Recognition Award presented by the Quebec Government for his contributions prom- oting the French language in the United States. Beside his wife, Normand is survived by a son, Robert G. Ouellette and his wife Jennifer of Westwood, NJ; a brother Donald Ouellette and his wife Vivian of Westport; two grandchildren, Emily and Nathaniel Ouellette; as well as nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his brother Roger Ouellette. A funeral mass will be held Wednesday, April 10 at 10 AM in St. Julie Billiart Church, Slocum Rd., N. Dartmouth, with burial to follow at Notre Dame Church, Fall River. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling hours Tuesday 4-7 PM in the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson St., Fall River, MA. The family would also like to thank the staff of Clifton for their excellent care these past few months. For facility directions or to leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals.com. Published in The Herald News on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary