Normand L. Dupras
Normand L. Dupras, age 90 of Swansea, passed away, Monday, June 29, 2020 at Kimwell Nursing Home. He was the husband of the late Pauline E. (Newbold) Dupras. Born in Fall River, a son of the late Henry and Bernadette (Gauthier) Dupras, he lived in Fall River prior to moving to Swansea over sixty years ago. A Veteran of the United States Marine Corps, he served during the Korean War as Corporal and was a Purple Heart recipient. He retired from Drake Petroleum in 1991, prior to that he worked at Dublois Oil and was a Milkman for LeCompte Dairy for many years. In the late 1960s Mr. Dupras was a Reserve Police Officer for the Town of Swansea. He is survived by one granddaughter, Donna Silva of Swansea and one great-granddaughter, Christina Silva of Fall River. He was the father of the late Richard Dupras and grandfather of the late Brenda Underwood. His visiting hours will be held on Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00PM in the Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, 189 Garnders Neck Rd., Swansea. Due to current occupancy restrictions, please be mindful that guests may have to wait outside while others pay their respects. Burial private. To send a tribute, please visit: www.waring-sullivan.com

Published in The Herald News on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest
July 1, 2020
Rest well Grampa Normand. You will be missed. You will always be my favorite Marine!! Love Melinda & Rodney
Melinda Grocott
Family
