Normand Paul Silvia, 62, of Somerset passed away at home on July 8, 2019. He was the son of Emily (Ciepiela) Silvia and the late Normand Boucher. Paul lived in Somerset his whole life and worked as boiler fireman for the former Tillotson Rubber Company, retiring in 2000. Besides his mother, he is survived by his two sisters; Susan Banville of Fall River, and Norma Fossum of Assonet, and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Visitation for Paul will be held on Friday July 19, 2019 from 5-8pm in the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson St, Fall River. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. For facility directions or to leave an online condolence, go to www.hathawayfunerals.com
Published in The Herald News on July 14, 2019