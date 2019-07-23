|
|
Octavio Alves Raposo, 72 of Fall River, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, July 21, 2019 with his beloved family by his side. Born in Covoada, Sao Miguel, Acores, he was the beloved husband of 47 years to Victoria (Fernandes) Raposo and the son of the late Daniel Raposo Medeiros and the late Maria Encarnacao (Alves) Medeiros. Prior to retiring, Octavio worked as a painter for Blount Boats Shipyard in Warren. He was a parishioner of St. Michaels Church and a member of their Feast Committee. Octavio was a fine craftsman, loved to take care of his grandchildren and spend quality time with his family and friends. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Helena Raposo-Barbosa (husband Jaime) of Fall River, Sandra Raposo-Holland (husband Shane) of Raynham, Suzanne Raposo-Ramos (husband Michael) of Assonet, and Sonia Raposo-Dumoulin (husband David) of Fall River; 2 sisters: Connie Medeiros of Swansea and Lucia Quintanilha of Somerset; 8 grandchildren; several nieces & nephews. He was the brother of the late Cidalia Medeiros. Octavios funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, 1521 N. Main St., Fall River on Thursday, July 25th here at 9:00 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Michaels Church at 10:00 A.M. Interment in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours on Wednesday, July 24th from 4-8 P.M. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on July 23, 2019