Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
4:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Cathedral
Resources
Odelia P. Pavao Obituary
Odelia P. (Miranda) Pavao, 84, of Somerset, wife of the late Manuel F. Pavao, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020. Born in Bretanha, St. Michael, Azores, she was a member and longtime worker of the ILGWU. She loved to cook, garden and spend time with her family. She leaves two daughters, Odelia Guimar (husband Gary) of Fall River and Judith Dias (husband David) of Somerset; five grandchildren, Heather DeJesus, Stacie Silvia, Brooke Guimar, Michael Pavao and David Dias, Jr.; five great-grandchildren, Hayden, Mykenzie, Savannah, Brody and Jaxson; three siblings, Maria Pavao, Joseph Miranda and John Miranda and many nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Mary Lou Alves and Manuel F. Pavao, Jr., the sister of the late Antone Miranda, Armando Miranda and Louis Miranda and the daughter of the late Antone P. and Maria (Oliveira) Miranda. Her funeral will be held Friday at 9:00 AM from the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River with a Funeral Mass at St. Mary's Cathedral at 10:00 AM. Burial will be private. A visitation will be held Thursday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the ., 308 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Online guest book at Auclair FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 21, 2020
