Odilia M. (Garcia) Botelho, 86, passed away on Friday September 4, 2020. Born in Sao Miguel Acores she was the daughter of the late Manuel A. Garcia Jr. and Celestina Da Ponte Sa and the wife of the late Nuno Botelho. Odilia came to the US in 1969 after being a teacher in the Acores. In 1975 she received her Bachelors of Science in Education from Boston College, in 2000 she received her Master of Arts in Education from Boston University, and in 2002 she received her Certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies from Boston University. Odilia was a teacher for the Fall River Public School System for over 35 years. She was also a founding member, president of the General Assembly and president of the Childrens Folk Group of Ateneu Luso Americano. She is survived by her children: Filomena L. Botelho, and Tyler V. Botelho, siblings: Honorina Arruda, Celestina de Silva and Victor Ambrosio, granddaughter Tatiana B. Reis, great grandson Hendrix Batista and several nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Jeremias Garcia, Esmeralda Tavares, Maria Jose Amaral, Joventina de Sousa, Maria Ma deiros, and Irene Pimental Her funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home 1521 N. Main St. Fall River on Thursday, September 10 here at 9 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial St. Josephs Church at 10 A.M. Entombment in Notre Dame Mausoleum. Calling hours on Wednesday, September 9th from 4-7 P.M. www.rogersfuneral.com
