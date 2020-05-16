|
Olive M. (Nordeste) Souza, age 97, of Somerset, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Clifton Rehab & Nursing Center. She was the wife of the late Louis P. Souza. Born in Somerset, she was a daughter of the late John Nordeste and Maria (Estrella) Nordeste. Mrs. Souza worked in the textile industry for 30 years before her retirement. She was an avid painter and enjoyed singing, dancing and farming. She is survived by her children; Alan L. Souza and his wife Joanne of Somerset and Sandra A. Petersen of Riverside, RI and one sister; Anne Wilson of Texas. Olive was predeceased by her siblings; Manuel, John, Frank, Danny, Alfred, Mary, Dolores and Edward Nordeste. Mrs. Souzas family would like to extend a special thank you to the kind and attentive staff at Clifton Rehab & Nursing Center for their excellent care and compassion. Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, Mrs. Souzas funeral services will be private for the immediate family. Her funeral arrangements are in the care of Waring-Sullivan Home at Rose E. Sullivan, Somerset. To leave a note of condolence please visit: www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 16, 2020