|
|
Oliverio Correia, 85, of Fall River passed away, June 27, 2019, surrounded by family. He was the husband of Lillian (Reis) Correia to whom he had been married to for over 50 years. Born in Ponta Delgada, St. Michael, Azores, he was a son of the late Joao and Alice (Reis) Correia. Mr. Correia had worked as a Painter in the local Construction Field. He enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family. Along with his wife, survivors include his sons: Michael O. Correia and his wife Susan of Fall River, Matthew O. Correia and his fiance Lucy Silveira of Tiverton and Mark O. Correia and his wife Dawn Rioux-Correia of Fall River; his grandchildren: Tiffany, Stacy, Cory, Zachary and Maryssa; his great grandchildren: Connor, Hayli, Cameron, Thatcher and Amelia; several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late John C. Correia and Ilido Correia. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Monday, July, 1, 2019 at 9 AM from the Oliveira Funeral Home, 2064 South Main St. Fall River, MA followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at Good Shepherd Parish, South Main St. Fall River. Interment will be in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours will be held Sunday from 5-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Oliverios name can be made to , 262 Danny Tomas Place Memphis, TN 38105. www.OliveirauneralHomes.com.
Published in The Herald News on June 29, 2019