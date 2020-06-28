Olivia C. Medeiros
Olivia C. (Pacheco) Medeiros, 95, of Saunderstown, RI, formerly of Tiverton passed away June 25, 2020 at South County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in North Kingstown. She was the loving wife of the late Henry R. Medeiros to whom she had been married for 50 years, prior to his passing. Born in Fall River, she was a daughter of the late Alvaro and Emelia R. (Rego) Pacheco. Mrs. Medeiros was a communicant of Holy Ghost Church in Tiverton and had worked as a Box Maker for the former Champion Paper Box, retiring in 1975. She enjoyed cooking, baking, watching soap operas and above anything else, spending time with her family. Survivors include her sons: Mark Medeiros (wife: Lindy) of Saunderstown, RI and Paul Medeiros of Aventura, FL; her grandchildren: Mark Medeiros and McKenzie Dorazio; her great grandchildren: Sloane, Luca and Emelia; several nieces and nephews. She was the mother-in-law of the late Julie Medeiros and sister of the late Emelia Medeiros and Leonora Gifford. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 9:30 AM from the Oliveira Funeral Home-South Main Street Chapel, 2064 South Main St. Fall River, MA 02724 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at Holy Ghost Church, Judson St. Tiverton. Entombment will be in the Notre Dame Cemetery Mausoleum. Calling hours will be held Tuesday from 8 | 9:30 AM, prior to the funeral. www.OliveiraFuneralHomes. com

Published in The Herald News on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
