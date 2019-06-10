|
|
Olivia Livie Santos, 77, of Fall River, passed away Friday, June 7 in Fall River. Born in Fall River, a daughter of the late Francisco and Evaline (Pacheco-Jacob) Santos. She worked in Louis Hand Curtain Factory as a machine operator and was a member of St Anthony of Padua Church and was a Eucharistic Minister there as well. She is survived by her sister Natalie Santos, several cousins, and several Godchildren. She was the sister of the late Evelyn Martins, Ida Santos and Frank Santos. Funeral Wednesday at 10am from Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St, with Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church at 11am. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery. Calling hours Tuesday 5-7pm. www.silvafaria.com
Published in The Herald News on June 10, 2019