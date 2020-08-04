Oscar Bob Ross Nadeau, of Swansea, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, surrounded by his family. Bob was born in Fall River, Massachusetts on September 5, 1931 to the late Emile and Alvine (Ross) Nadeau. Bob was the youngest and last surviving of four siblings - Oliver, Rita and Yvette. Bob married the love of his life, Jeanette Rousseau, on November 14, 1953. In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by their four children; Paul and his wife Cindy of Swansea; Dianne Mendes of Swansea; Claire Place and her husband Robert of Swansea; and John and his wife Maryanne of Berkley, Massachusetts. For many years, Bob drove each of his nine grandchildren | Sam, Kate, Jodi, Kyle, Will, Doug, Caroline, Ken and Ashley to nursery school in Pepes Truck. He also adored being a Pepe to Katie and C.J. Hilty. Later on, his greatest joy was brought to him by his great-grandchildren - Julia, Camden, Lucien, Aidan, Ophelia, Maddyn and Rory. After serving in the Korean War as a tank driver with the United States Army, Bob worked as a mechanic and later owned and operated Pauls Package Store in Swansea until his retirement in 1993. Bob loved woodworking and spent many hours in his workshop creating beautiful pieces of furniture for his family and friends. He enjoyed telling jokes, a well-made Manhattan, keeping his lawn pristine courtesy of his Cub Cadet lawn mower and caring for his flowers. He was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan and never missed watching a game. Above all else, Bob cherished the times spent with his family. A private celebration of life will take place at St. Louis de France Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Bob's funeral arrangements are in the care of Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, Swansea. To leave a note of condolence, please visit: www.waring-sullivan.com
