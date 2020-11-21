1/1
Oscar Samson
Mr. Oscar Samson, 92, of Woodbridge, CT died Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. His late wife of 62 years Elsie Marie (Shippee) Samson died in 2011. Born March 11, 1928 in Fall River, MA, the son of the late Alexis Samson and Fabiola (Cote) Samson, he lived in Vernon, CT most of his married life. He leaves his sister Lorraine Pecoraro of Brooklyn, NY, three daughters, five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and 23 nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his sister Doris (Samson) Caisse, and his brothers Roland A. Samson and Raymond F. Samson (Pee Wee). Please visit www.beersandstory.com for more information.

Published in The Herald News on Nov. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Not sure what to say?

1 entry
November 20, 2020
In Loving memory of Great Grandpa Oscar ❤ I’m glad I had the privilege of knowing my great grandparents even though I may not have been able to visit them very often. They were both amazing people that I hope to live like someday.
Hannah Huynh
Grandchild
