Mr. Oscar Samson, 92, of Woodbridge, CT died Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. His late wife of 62 years Elsie Marie (Shippee) Samson died in 2011. Born March 11, 1928 in Fall River, MA, the son of the late Alexis Samson and Fabiola (Cote) Samson, he lived in Vernon, CT most of his married life. He leaves his sister Lorraine Pecoraro of Brooklyn, NY, three daughters, five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and 23 nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his sister Doris (Samson) Caisse, and his brothers Roland A. Samson and Raymond F. Samson (Pee Wee). Please visit www.beersandstory.com
