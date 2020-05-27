The Herald News Obituaries
Patricia A. (Fox) Borden, 67, of Arcade Avenue, Seekonk, MA. died May 25, 2020 at home after a long illness. She was the wife of Stephen Borden. Born in Aberdeen, MD, she was the daughter of the late Joseph P. and Theresa (Marques) Fox. She graduated from Sacred Heart Academy, Fall River, MA. in 1970 and the Fall River Diploma School of Nursing in 1973. Mrs. Borden held many positions in nursing, including 13 years as Nursing Director for Health Care Services, a home health care agency in Rhode Island. In addition to her husband, Mrs. Borden is survived by a son, Matthew S. Borden of Seekonk, MA., his wife Jennifer and granddaughters Grace and Elena; a son, Nathan J. Borden M.D. of Georgetown, TX., his wife Erika and grandchildren, Maddox, Everett, Landry and Brooks. She is survived by her brothers, Timothy Fox of Travelers Rest, NC., Terrence Fox of Stafford, VA., Robert Fox M.D. of Charlestown, R.I. and her sister, Nancy Gundersen of Austin, TX. She was predeceased by a brother, LTC Jeffrey D. Fox. In lieu of flowers please make donations to a . Services will be held privately with the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, Somerset, MA. To leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals. com.
Published in The Herald News on May 27, 2020
