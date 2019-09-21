|
|
Patricia Ann Patty Connor, age 67, of Fall River, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Born in Fall River, she was a daughter of the late Gerard J. and Patricia A. (Morgan) Connor. Patty worked as a Development Disabilities Counselor and through her work she ran a special program, Short Orders. She was an avid fan of Boston sports teams, but her favorite by far was the New England Patriots. She loved the casino and being in the sun, and thoroughly enjoyed time spent at Onset Beach. Patty had a special bond with her sister Kelly, who she cared after for many years. Kelly meant the world to Patty. She will be remembered for her giving nature and willingness to help anyone in need. She was loved by all. She is survived by eight siblings, Maureen A. Rogers and her husband Robert of Fall River, Kelly Ann Marie Connor of Fall River, Mary Beth Librera and her husband Thomas of Fall River, Kathleen A. Thomas and her husband Said of Dartmouth, Kimberly E. Humason and her husband Kevin of Dartmouth, Michael E. Connor and his wife Gail of SC, Edward P. Connor of CA and James M. Connor and his wife Martha of Fall River and several nieces and nephews. Patty was predeceased by her siblings, Joseph W. Jay Connor, Colleen A. Bayrouty, William Connor and Gerard M. Jerry Connor. Her Visitation will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM in Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, 178 Winter St., Fall River, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM in St. Josephs Church, 1335 N Main St., Fall River. Burial in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to, Sisters of Mercy, 15 Highland View Rd., Cumberland, RI 02864 or Community Connections, 125 Hartwell St., Fall River, MA 02721. For tributes and directions: www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 21, 2019