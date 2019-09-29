Home

Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
9:30 AM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Trinity Church
Burial
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Massachusetts National Cemetery
Bourne, MA
Patricia A. Latinville


1936 - 2019
Patricia A. "Pat" (Champoux) Latinville, 83, of Fall River, wife of the late Robert Latinville, Sr., passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019. A bookkeeper at James Kane CPA, Diabetes Assn. and Ray's Flower Shop, she received a Marian Medal, was a Girl Scout Leader and a Eucharistic minister. She was a volunteer and CCD teacher at St. Peter and Paul Parish and also volunteered at Holy Trinity School. She leaves five children, Robert Latinville Jr. and his wife Elaine of Somerset, David A. Latinville of Somerset, Lisa A. Pineault and her husband Robert, Denise L. Pineault and her husband David, and Jennifer A. Freitas and her husband Jason all of Fall River; 11 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Albert and Ronald Champoux and Pamela McRae and the daughter of the late Albert and Theresa (Durand) Champoux. Her funeral will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 9:30 AM from the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St, Fall River with a Funeral Mass at Holy Trinity Church at 10:30 AM. Burial to follow at Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne at 1:00 PM. A visitation will be held Wednesday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 29, 2019
