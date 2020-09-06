Patricia A. Medeiros, 80, of Fall River passed away September 1, 2020 at her home. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Balbina (Leite) Medeiros and had been a lifelong resident of this city. Mrs. Medeiros had worked for many years as a counselor at Edgehill Newport and Taunton Council on Alcohol and. She was a volunteer at St. Annes Hospital, was a member of the Blithwold Happy Woods, was a friend of Bill W. and enjoyed hiking. Survivors include her beloved cat "Patches" and many friends. Service to which friends are invited will be held Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 7 PM at South Coast Funeral Home, 1555 Pleasant St. Fall River, MA 02723. Cremation will follow. Calling hours will be held Tuesday from 5 | 7 PM, prior to the service. www.southcoastfuneral home.com