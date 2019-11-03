|
Patricia A. (Morro) Michaluk, 93, died peacefully at Southpointe Rehabilitation Center on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Born in Fall River, she was the widow of Peter Michaluk Jr, to whom she was married for 65 years and the daughter of the late Angela C. (Bower) Morro and the late John Morro. She was a member of the former St. Michaels Church (now St. Francis of Assisi) from 1951 and could be found at the 4:00 Mass each weekend. She became a bookkeeper for Bayside Manufacturing (which became Jodie Sue) upon graduating from Dominacan Academy and remained there until her retirement. A quiet, unassuming woman, Pat never put her opinions on others but tried to see all points of view. Pat enjoyed monthly trips to Foxwoods with her husband, sister, and brother- in-law as well as their Carribbean cruises. She could be found enjoying BINGO several nights a week at area schools and churches. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and several great-great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved sister Ruth Stankiewicz and her brothers John, Robert, and Jackson Morro. Her funeral will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 9:15 AM from the Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Cherry Place, 178 Winter Street in Fall River followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM at the Cathedral of St. Mary of the Assumption, Spring Street in Fall River with burial in Notre Dame Cemetery. Visitation from 8:15 to 9:15 AM in the funeral home prior to the mass. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to Southpointe Rehab, Activities Fund, 100 Amity St., Fall River, MA 02721 For online tributes or directions, www.waring-sullivan. com.
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 3, 2019